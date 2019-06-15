Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $860.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $853.70 million and the highest is $874.30 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $799.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

DY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.09. 293,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,270. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $13,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $10,262,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 188,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,837,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,316,000 after buying an additional 116,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.