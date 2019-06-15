Analysts Set Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) Target Price at $6.35

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Insys Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of INSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.21. Insys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 346.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,430.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 108.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on cannabinoids and drug delivery systems that address unmet patient needs. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

