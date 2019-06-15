Andra AP fonden Buys New Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 237,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Shares of STT stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $99.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

