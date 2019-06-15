Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 75,900 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,053,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,137,000 after purchasing an additional 322,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.50 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

