ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,966.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nash purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,358.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,027.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,536 shares of company stock worth $5,340,131. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 771.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,954.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.