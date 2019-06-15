Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,625. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. The business had revenue of $230.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

