Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.40.

NYSE APTV opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,334 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

