Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1,786.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

ADM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

