Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.73. 260,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 234,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

