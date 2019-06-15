Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.65. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 2021340 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFH. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 764,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 233,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

