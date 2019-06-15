Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,569. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

