Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Macquarie cut Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 634,570 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

