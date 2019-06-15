B. Riley Comments on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.72 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.40 target price on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

NEM opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of -0.08. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $122,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,805 shares of company stock worth $1,606,893 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2,578.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,375,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,808,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,587,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,597,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

