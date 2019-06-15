B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

NYSE:V opened at $169.66 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $172.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

