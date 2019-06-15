Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 5.6%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 680,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,569,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 62.87% and a negative return on equity of 457.12%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 262,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 805,874 shares of company stock valued at $335,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,242,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,642,707 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,654,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,960,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 657,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,717,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 568,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

