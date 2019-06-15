Bank of America Downgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $86.07 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.23.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $87.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.84 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 124.30% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In related news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $418,415.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,134 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.