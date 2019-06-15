Barclays Increases Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $20.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.41.

Shares of MYGN opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

