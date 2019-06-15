Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on B. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.04 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $906,230. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

