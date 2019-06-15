BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.93

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 291243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.87 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

In other BELLUS Health news, Director Francesco Bellini acquired 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$36,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,057.46.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

