Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,743.75 ($48.92).

LON BKG opened at GBX 3,530 ($46.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.60. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,338 ($56.68). The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Paul Vallone sold 5,138 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,799 ($49.64), for a total value of £195,192.62 ($255,053.73).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

