BidaskClub Downgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.85. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.79 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,557,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

