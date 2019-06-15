BidaskClub Upgrades NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to Buy

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised NI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.01. NI has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NI by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NI by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NI by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

