Biffa (LON:BIFF) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIFF. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 269.80 ($3.53).

BIFF stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Wednesday. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The company has a market cap of $565.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.30. Biffa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 131,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total value of £294,012.12 ($384,178.91).

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

