BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Sells $670,155.00 in Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.34. 75,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.32. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $216.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

