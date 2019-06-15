BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of BMRN opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.97 and a beta of 1.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,953 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $277,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $192,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,008. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

