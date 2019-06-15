BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioTime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioTime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

Get BioTime alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. BioTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTime by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,218,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,523 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of BioTime by 5.8% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,214,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioTime by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioTime by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BioTime by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 529,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 385,116 shares in the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.