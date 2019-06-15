BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Up 9%

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 440,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 817,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioTime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on BioTime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioTime by 515.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 42.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 39.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

