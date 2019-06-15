BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,782,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Office Depot worth $289,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,610,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 272,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP opened at $1.90 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.45.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.08.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

