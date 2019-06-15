BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TCPC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $847.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

