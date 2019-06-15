BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 508.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLH. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-raises-holdings-in-red-lion-hotels-co-nyserlh.html.

Red Lion Hotels Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.