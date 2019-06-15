BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 312.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTE. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 57,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 145,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE:ESTE opened at $5.35 on Friday. Earthstone Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $335.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-raises-stake-in-earthstone-energy-inc-nyseeste.html.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.