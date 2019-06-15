Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $52.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $210.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.30 million to $213.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.98 million, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $227.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 64,499 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $1,439,617.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 16,800 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $378,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,638.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $2,535,296. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock remained flat at $$21.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.