Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.12. AptarGroup reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.09. 187,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,519. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $2,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,549,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,283,000 after purchasing an additional 960,567 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 72,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

