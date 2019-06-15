Brokerages Expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) to report sales of $478.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Covia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $493.20 million. Covia posted sales of $508.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covia.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $428.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.83 million. Covia’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Covia by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Covia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Covia by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Covia by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CVIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 690,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,335. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.