Brokerages Set E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price at $12.00

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of EONGY opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

