Brokerages Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) PT at $12.00

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ERII stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 4.49. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lenox Sharon E. Smith sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $112,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,969.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,350 shares of company stock worth $3,303,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

