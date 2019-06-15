Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Target Price at $213.00

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 213 ($2.78).

HOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities cut shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 179.70 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

