Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

