Bruce E. Kiddoo Sells 5,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3,079.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

