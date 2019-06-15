BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of MSON opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Get Misonix alerts:

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Misonix had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Misonix by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Misonix by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Misonix during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Misonix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Misonix during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.