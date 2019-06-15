Burney Co. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total value of $876,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $143,970.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,834 shares of company stock worth $25,991,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.52.

EW opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

