Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will announce $146.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.04 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $149.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year sales of $578.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.26 million to $582.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $601.32 million, with estimates ranging from $595.07 million to $607.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.66 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTE. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. 86,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,161. The company has a market cap of $495.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 849,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 151,674 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 705,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

