Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,722 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 49.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,469.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

