Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $257,096,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in State Street by 6,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,604,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in State Street by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,870,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,003 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $55.36 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Raymond James cut their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-has-486000-stake-in-state-street-corp-nysestt.html.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.