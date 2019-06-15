Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 386,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 74,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/cape-cod-five-cents-savings-bank-decreases-position-in-united-parcel-service-inc-nyseups.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.