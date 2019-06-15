Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAL. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital & Regional from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Capital & Regional from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 14.82 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

