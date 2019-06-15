CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to announce $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 4.64%. CarMax’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.54. 1,631,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,754. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $247,503.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,490 shares of company stock valued at $27,427,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

