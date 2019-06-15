CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.