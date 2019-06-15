Castings (LON:CGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Castings (LON:CGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.16 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX (0.24) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:CGS remained flat at $GBX 449 ($5.87) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The company has a market cap of $195.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 444 ($5.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $11.40. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Castings in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

