CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.31. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 393,613 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 265,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 87,004 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

